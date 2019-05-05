UFC’s Arjan Bhullar Plans To Neuter ‘The Pitbull’ Andrei Arlovski

Arjan Bhullar has his sights set on a bout with Andrei Arlovski.

Last night (May 4), Bhullar took on Juan Adams on the preliminary portion of the UFC Ottawa card. Bhullar walked out of the Canadian Tire Centre with a unanimous decision victory. It’s his second straight win.

Bhullar Targets Bout With Arlovski

Bhullar spoke to reporters following his win over Adams. He explained why he wants to neuter “The Pitbull” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“This is an old man’s division, and it’s time for the young guns to come out. These guys don’t leave unless you show them the door. I’ll give him a reason to leave, and that’s why I intend on neutering ‘The Pitbull,’ sending him into retirement, and I’ve been watching that guy for a long time. A lot of respect for what he’s done in the sport, but there comes a time where the next generation has to step up.”

UFC Ottawa was headlined by a lightweight tilt between Donald Cerrone and Al Iaquinta. Cerrone ended up winning the bout via unanimous decision. Both men earned $50,000 bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

Do you think Arjan Bhullar vs. Andrei Arlovski is the right fight to book next?