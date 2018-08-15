Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm Announced for UFC Moncton

The UFC announced Tuesday that heavyweights Arjan Bhullar and Marcelo Golm will face off at UFC Moncton this October between two fresh faces in the division looking to make a big splash.

With Olympic freestyle wrestling experience and a 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medal to his name, Arjan Bhullar entered the sport of MMA with high expectations of himself and bestowed upon him. Training in one of the best camps in MMA, the American Kickboxing Academy, Bhullar was able to begin his MMA campaign with a 7-0 record, including a successful UFC debut against Luis Henrique at UFC 215, where Bhullar scored a unanimous decision victory. In April of this year, however, Bhullar would suffer his first defeat at the hands of Adam Wieczorek via omoplata in the second round of the bout. Not one accustomed to losing, fans will get their first glimpse of how Bhullar responds to defeat when he steps into the Octagon at UFC Moncton.

Marcelo Golm also has a pair of UFC fights under his belt and he, too, is 1-1 in the promotion. In his debut, Golm defeated Christian Columbo via 1st round submission. He would then lose his sophomore effort to Timothy Johnson at UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Anders. Five of the six wins on Golm’s 6-1 professional record have come by way of knockout, and each of his victories has been a finish. At UFC Moncton, he will look to become only the second man to finish, or defeat Arjan Bhullar in his MMA career.

UFC Fight Night 138 (UFC Moncton) will be headlined by Volkan Oezdemir squaring off against Anthony Smith and will take place on Oct. 27 from the Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. With the addition of this welterweight bout, here is the updated card for the event:

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland

Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo

Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman

Gavin Tucker vs. Andre Soukhamthath

What is your prediction for this heavyweight clash?