Arnold Allen Demands to Be Ranked After UFC 239 Victory

25-year-old upstart Arnold Allen improved his MMA record to 15-1 at UFC 239 with his victory over Gilbert Melendez, and has never tasted defeat in the Octagon, boasting a spotless UFC record of 6-0. With both of those records on display and off the heels of a unanimous decision victory over a former Strikeforce and WEC world champion, Allen believes, nay, demands that he gets some respect, and a ranking, put on his name:

“This win has to put me in a ranking position,” Allen told MMA Junkie. “Everyone’s been saying they’re surprised I’m not ranked yet. If I don’t get ranked, I don’t know what’s going on.”

Arnold Alen’s victory over Melendez certainly spoke of a fighter ready to take a step up in competition after executing his game plan without a hitch:

“It went exactly how I expected it,” Allen said. I knew it would be a full battle, but that I’d be too fast and technical for him. I want to finish guys, but he’s as tough as they come. So I wasn’t expecting to knock him out.

“The game plan was to keep him at range and punish him when he stepped in. That was a big part of working with Firas Zahabi the whole camp. That’s exactly what we worked.”

Arnold Allen’s last three Octagon victories came over Gilbert Melendez, Jordan Rinaldi, and Mads Burnell. Time will tell if the promotion continues to give Allen a slow push or if he is ready to swim with the big fish.

Whom would you like to see Arnold Allen fight next?