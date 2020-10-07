Arnold Allen vs. Jeremy Stephens Set for Nov.7 Event

A battle between two top-10 featherweights will take place on November 7 when Jeremy Stephens faces rising prospect Arnold Allen.
Initially reported by MMA Junkie, Jeremy Stephens and Arnold Allen will both be making their second appearances of 2020 when they face off at UFC on ESPN+40. The event is expected to take place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A victory over Jeremy Stephens would be the highest-profile victory thus far in the career of 26-year-old Arnold Allen. Allen is no stranger to winning, though, as he has pulled in a quiet yet strikingly impressive nine consecutive victories, the last seven of which coming in the UFC’s featherweight division. Allen has picked up wins over respected names such as Nik Lentz and Gilbert Melendez, and he now has a chance to pull himself closer to the top 5 of the division should he pick up the first victory over a top-10 opponent in his career.
Jeremy Stephens is currently ranked #9 in the featherweight division, a spot below Arnold Allen, and the UFC veteran will look to put the division on notice by defeating the young rising star. You can look for Stephens to be competing with a sense of urgency, as he is currently on a four-fight skid. In his most recent outing, Jeremy Stephens suffered a KO loss to Calvin Kattar.
With the addition of this featherweight bout, the full UFC on ESPN+ 40 currently contains the following bouts:
Main Event: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira
Jeremy Stephens vs. Arnold Allen
Brendan Allen vs. Ian Heinisch
Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan
Drew Dober vs. Diego Ferreira
Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser
Jack Shore vs. Khalid Taha
Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis
Vanessa Melo vs. Sarah Moras
Darren Elkins vs. Eduardo Garagorri
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Max Griffin
Felipe Colares vs. Gustavo Lopez
Philipe Lins vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Who is your pick to win this featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Arnold Allen?