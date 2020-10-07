Arnold Allen vs. Jeremy Stephens Set for Nov.7 Event

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

vs. Jeremy Stephens Set for Nov.7 Event

By Clyde Aidoo

A battle between two top-10 featherweights will take place on November 7 when Jeremy Stephens faces rising prospect .

Initially reported by MMA Junkie, Jeremy Stephens and Arnold Allen will both be making their second appearances of 2020 when they face off at . The event is expected to take place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A victory over Jeremy Stephens would be the highest-profile victory thus far in the career of 26-year-old Arnold Allen. Allen is no stranger to winning, though, as he has pulled in a quiet yet strikingly impressive nine consecutive victories, the last seven of which coming in the UFC’s featherweight division. Allen has picked up wins over respected names such as Nik Lentz and Gilbert Melendez, and he now has a chance to pull himself closer to the top 5 of the division should he pick up the first victory over a top-10 opponent in his career.

Jeremy Stephens is currently ranked #9 in the featherweight division, a spot below Arnold Allen, and the UFC veteran will look to put the division on notice by defeating the young rising star. You can look for Stephens to be competing with a sense of urgency, as he is currently on a four-fight skid. In his most recent outing, Jeremy Stephens suffered a KO loss to Calvin Kattar.

With the addition of this featherweight bout, the full UFC on ESPN+ 40 currently contains the following bouts:

Main Event: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira

Jeremy Stephens vs. Arnold Allen

Brendan Allen vs. Ian Heinisch

Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan

Drew Dober vs. Diego Ferreira

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

Jack Shore vs. Khalid Taha

Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis

Vanessa Melo vs. Sarah Moras

Darren Elkins vs. Eduardo Garagorri

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Max Griffin

Felipe Colares vs. Gustavo Lopez

Philipe Lins vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Who is your pick to win this featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Arnold Allen?

