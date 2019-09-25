Artem Lobov Asked UFC To Fight Zubaira Tukhugov For Free

Artem Lobov and Zubaira Tukhugov were set to fight at UFC Moncton last fall. Yet, after the UFC 229 post-fight melee, which Tuhkhugov was involved in, the fight was scrapped.

Then, Lobov asked for his release and has since been fighting in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, he wants to return to the UFC on a one-fight deal, to fight Zubaira Tukhugov, and would do so for free.

“It’s a fight I would want as well,” Lobov said to The Mac Life (via MMA Junkie). “I mean obviously he’s in the UFC now and I’m not, so our paths are not going to cross immediately but it’s something that I would definitely do. After his performance last time, I messaged Sean Shelby and I said if you will give me a one-fight deal against Zubaira, I’m willing to fight for free. He said, look I hear you, I’m not sure what that means, whether they would consider it or not but if they gave me a one-fight deal, I will fight him for free, no problem.”

Although Lobov has had success in bare-knuckle, he is eager to return to MMA and has said he has been talking to MMA promotions.

“Absolutely yeah,” Lobov said. “I’m actually in talks with some of the MMA promotions already. I’m always on the lookout for fights. I love all fights and MMA is my bread and butter. This is where I started and I for sure want to go back in there. Not sure exactly when yet but I say within the year, I will have done boxing, bare-knuckle and an MMA fight.”