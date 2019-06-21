Artem Lobov Asks ‘How Could You Respect’ Paulie Malignaggi?

In the main event of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 6, Artem Lobov and Paulie Malignaggi will finally settle their differences. The two have gone back-and-forth in trash talk through various interviews and press conferences. But, according to “The Russian Hammer” he believes the former boxing champion crossed the line.

“No one respects this guy,” Lobov said at Thursday’s BKFC 6 press conference (via MMA Junkie). “How could you respect this guy? I guarantee you his own parents are watching him at home going, ‘Where did it all go wrong? How did we not bring this guy up the right way? What is wrong with our son?’ I guarantee it happens like this. And they’re asking the same question: ‘Son, what is wrong with you? Seriously, look at what you’re doing.’

“There is such a thing as building a fight. That’s no problem. We’re going in to fight each other. That takes a certain level of intensity that you have to have. You’re going in there to hurt the guy, and he’s trying to hurt you. But this guy has crossed over the line, and I think anybody that has any kind of respect in them, that understands what respect is, will not be on this guy’s side.”

Paulie Malignaggi talked about Artem Lobov’s family, which the former UFC fighter didn’t appreciate it. At the end of the day, Lobov has said he is here to punish Malignaggi for everything he has said and done.