Artem Lobov Claims Bellator Made Him An Offer Following UFC Release

Artem Lobov says he’s in demand and already has contract offers.

Lobov requested and was granted his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The SBG Ireland featherweight had made it clear that he wanted more freedom, including the option to dabble in the world of boxing. Having gone 2-5 inside the Octagon, perhaps a change of scenery will do “The Russian Hammer” good.

Artem Lobov Gets An Offer From Bellator

Lobov appeared on the latest edition of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, Lobov claimed that Bellator made him an offer (via MMAMania.com):

“Yes they were one of the first (with an offer). Right now I am sort of collecting all of the offers, well my management. They are considering all the offers. No offer is too big or too small. So whoever else is out there, send them all my way and we will see what happens. If someone wants to offer me a seven-digit number right now, I am happy to sign straight away and let’s call it a day. Forget all the discussions we can have. ‘The Russian Hammer’ will make all of your fans scream for whatever organization decides to do that.”

“The Russian Hammer” last competed back in Oct. 2018. He took on Michael Johnson in the co-main event of UFC Moncton. Lobov lost the bout via unanimous decision. It was Lobov’s third straight defeat.

Do you think Artem Lobov will ultimately sign with Bellator?