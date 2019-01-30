Artem Lobov and Ben Askren Exchange Insults on Social Media

As noted yesterday (Tues. January 29, 2019), Artem Lobov was granted his release from the UFC. Lobov is now attempting to land an MMA, boxing, or kickboxing contract with another promotion. The UFC wanted to book Lobov for a show in April. However, the Russian didn’t want to wait that long and decided to ask for his release instead. “The Russian Hammer” exits the promotion on a three-fight losing streak.

His overall mixed martial arts (MMA) record stands at 13-15-1(1 NC). He is better known for being one of UFC mega-star Conor McGregor’s best friends and training partners at SBG Ireland. After being released by the UFC, Lobov looks eager to get back into the swing of things. He Tweeted out that he’s “locked and loaded,” and ready to take on all comers. Lobov tagged several combat sports promotions in the Tweet:

“Locked and loaded, ready to take on anyone and everyone!!! Who wants it!!?!@BellatorMMA @KSW_MMA @rizin_PR @bareknucklefc @ONEChampionship@ACA_League“

However, he got an unlikely response from UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Askren took a shot at Lobov for getting “cut” by the UFC:

“Did the GoAT get cut? @frontrowbrian“

This prompted an exchange of insults between the pair that lasted quite a while:

“Keep that belt warm for me Ben, I’ll be back for it after I take over boxing”

“Artem you literally stink at fighting, your record is 13-15! I’m glad you’re living the gimmick because we are all getting a good laugh out of it l.”

“Relax there Ben, I went the true fighters road and fought the best at every turn, I came up short often, but I gave it my all every time and never quit or hide from the challenge like some”

“Are you trolling me? Because there is no way you actually believe this right?”

“Mate you were hiding in asia, fighting retired nike factory workers, win a real fight first then talk, pube head”

Askren has yet to fight in the UFC. He is set to make his Octagon debut against Robbie Lawler at UFC 235 in March. “Funky” is highly-regarded as one of the best 170-pound fighters on the planet. He’ll be present for the UFC 235 press conference in Las Vegas tomorrow.

What do you think about the beef between Lobov and Askren?