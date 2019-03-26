Artem Lobov Reveals Why He Signed With BKFC Over Bellator

Artem Lobov has explained what enticed him to sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) over Bellator.

Lobov had competed under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. He had seven fights with the promotion, not including his time on “The Ultimate Fighter.” He went 2-5 inside the Octagon before requesting his release from the UFC. Lobov was granted his release and said that Bellator made an offer. “The Russian Hammer” ended up signed with BKFC.

Artem Lobov Talks Picking BKFC Over Bellator

During Lobov’s appearance on BJPenn Radio, the fighter out of SBG Ireland explained his decision to sign with BKFC:

“They were best offer financially. Bellator did make me an offer as well which was a very good offer as well. And if you look at MMA world, it’s probably one of the best offers out there. But I felt, especially having the Bare Knuckle offer on the table, I felt that the Bellator offer was not quite just there for me to sign. Plus don’t forget that my Bare Knuckle offer not only includes great perks, but I also have a Pay Per View points. And I’m also allowed to compete MMA if I choose to do so, providing it doesn’t interfere with their shows. Which was a no brainer for me. I can still fight MMA. I can still do other things. And they pay the most money to me plus I get the Pay Per View points. So it was a great offer and I’m delighted to have signed with them. Thank you very much to David Feldman the CEO of Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation. I look forward to putting on a show for them and I look forward to our cooperation.”

Lobov’s first bout under the BKFC banner will be against fellow former UFC featherweight Jason Knight. That bout will take place on April 20. MMA News will provide coverage of Lobov vs. Knight.

