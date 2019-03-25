Artem Lobov Claims Conor McGregor Is Still With SBG

There has been a ton of speculation regarding Conor McGregor’s career. Who his opponent will be, where will he train, or if he’ll even fight again – all remain up in the air at the moment. While traveling the country promoting his Proper 12 Whiskey, McGregor began training at American Top Team (ATT) in Miami, Florida.

This sparked speculation as to whether or not “The Notorious” was still a member of Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Ireland. Speaking to BJPenn.com recently, McGregor’s training partner and friend Artem Lobov claims that McGregor is still a member of SBG:

“No, Conor is still with us, we are all still a part of SBG,” Lobov said. “The thing is that many of the SBG fighters that have kind of retired now or whatever, they have opened their own SBG gyms. So we all will often train not only at the main SBG but other SBG gyms.

“For example, Peter Queally opened SBG Naas and that’s a great facility, so Conor and many of us would often train there. There’s SBG D24 with Paddy Holohan; we’ve got many SBGs now so as a result it may seem sometimes that we’re not all there at SBG HQ, but we still are all a part of SBG.”

It remains to be seen what will be next for McGregor. The Irishman claims he’ll fight again, and is angling for a summer return. Speculated opponents range from the likes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. If he does return, it will be interesting to see which gym he uses for his training camp.

Do you think McGregor should remain with SBG Ireland?