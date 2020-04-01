Artem Lobov Claims He’s Been Approached About Potential Rematch With Paulie Malignaggi

Artem Lobov says he has options and one of them is a potential rematch with Paulie Malignaggi.

The beef between Lobov and Malignaggi has been going on since 2017. Lobov is a training partner and close friend of Conor McGregor. There was an infamous sparring session between McGregor and Malignaggi. “The Magic Man” claimed the UFC and McGregor’s team set him up to look bad. This led to a feud between Lobov and Malignaggi.

Lobov Says He’s Been Approached For Potential Malignaggi Rematch

Back in June 2019, Lobov defeated Malignaggi via unanimous decision in a bare-knuckle bout. Speaking to BJPenn.com, Lobov said he’s been approached about a potential rematch but inside the boxing ring.

“Certainly [I’d rematch Paulie]. I have had some inquires about that as I had a boxing promoter reach out to me and ask if I’d be interested in a pro boxing match against Paulie,” Lobov said to BJPENN.com. “With the coronavirus, all of that was put on hold but certainly I’d do it. Pro boxing has been something I’ve thought about for a long time. I think it would be a good first opponent for it.”

Lobov is a free agent following his TKO loss to Jason Knight in their rematch under the BKFC banner. “The Russian Hammer” revealed he was in talks with KSW before the coronavirus pandemic took its toll. Now, the SBG Ireland fighter is left to wait until the smoke clears so he can figure out what his next move will be.

Lobov once competed as a featherweight under the UFC banner. He went 2-5 fighting for the UFC. Following a unanimous decision loss to Michael Johnson, Lobov requested and was granted his release from the promotion.