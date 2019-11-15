Artem Lobov Claims He’s Making More Than ’90 To 95 Percent’ Of UFC Roster

Artem Lobov says he is getting paid quite well in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Lobov, who asked for his release from the UFC to fight in BKFC, says he is making more than 90-95 percent of the roster. So, he is glad about his decision as he has mouths to feed.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m very thankful for UFC. The reason why I’m getting all these offers is in large part because I was a UFC fighter and that’s where I made my name,” Lobov explained to MMA Fighting. “Having said that, of course everybody wants to be champion, yes that’s good to be in the UFC but the thing is we all have families, we all have mouths to feed and we all need to provide. I’m able to do it a lot better outside the UFC than when I was in the UFC.

“I watch the pay disclosures after every card in the UFC and normally there’s one guy on the card who gets paid more than me. If there’s a big, huge card maybe there’s three or four. So I get paid more than 90 or 95 percent of the UFC fighters so I’m happy I’m in the position that I’m in.”

Yet, when Artem Lobov takes on Jason Knight at BKFC 9 on Saturday, it may be the final fight he has in the promotion. He is a free agent, and says the money is the most important thing to him.

“At the end of the day, this is a business and I want to see what else is out there in the market,” Lobov said. “This is going to be the last fight on my contract. [BKFC president] David Feldman already offered me a two-fight extension. So we will see how it goes but with me, if the opponent is not the most interesting for me, the money side has to be more interesting.

“We can always come to an agreement. I always make sure that I’m good to do business with. I always show up. I always make weight. I never pull out of the fights. I just make it enjoyable to do business with me.”