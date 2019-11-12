Artem Lobov Feels There’s ‘Unsettled Business’ With Khabib Nurmagomedov

The beef between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is far from over, and Artem Lobov is right in the thick of things.

Back in April 2018, McGregor and his entourage attacked a fighter bus holding Nurmagomedov. This was in retaliation for Nurmagomedov and his group confronting Lobov in a New York City hotel lobby that same week. Ultimately, Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in their Oct. 2018 showdown but a brawl ensued between both sides.

Artem Lobov Still Has Beef With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Lobov spoke to former fighter and current Bellator analyst Chael Sonnen. “The Russian Hammer” made it clear that his issues with Nurmagomedov still linger (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Definitely, things are not fine,” Lobov told Chael Sonnen. “There’s some unsettled business there, and I think in due course it will all be settled. But as of now, it’s definitely not. Not even close.”

Lobov admitted he isn’t bothered by the beef as it’s beneficial for him.

“It’s Khabib’s fans obviously, I have a lot of Russian fans, myself, that support me – and obviously he has a lot of guys that support him,” Lobov said. “So obviously his guys that support him, they always have a lot to say about me, but I don’t mind. It keeps my name in the headlines, it keeps my name in the Internet searches, and as a result, it keeps my salary nice and high.”