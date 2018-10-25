Artem Lobov Says Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II Makes Sense

Artem Lobov believes a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is the right move to make.

Earlier this month, McGregor challenged Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229. There was a lot of bad blood going into the bout and it spilled over after Nurmagomedov submitted the “Notorious” one. A brawl ensued and both men will be punished by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Artem Lobov Wants To See The Rematch

This Saturday night (Oct. 27), Lobov will meet Michael Johnson. He was supposed to take on Zubaira Tukhugov, but Tukhugov was one of the men who brawled with McGregor and was pulled from UFC Moncton as a result. During a media scrum, Lobov said McGregor deserves a rematch (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think that’s the fight that makes sense. He’s made everyone in the UFC, including Khabib, a lot more money than they ever have made, so why not give him this? He’s been the guy that always took everybody on. There’s been many changes of opponents for him. He never blinked an eyelid – just took the fights, no problem. Never pulled out in his life. A true fighter. A fighter’s fighter. A real man. So give him the fight.”

UFC president Dana White recently said he believes Tony Ferguson deserves the next shot at the UFC lightweight title as a fight fan. The question remains whether or not Dana White the promoter will book that fight.

Who do you want to see Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his UFC lightweight title against next?