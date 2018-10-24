Artem Lobov Wants UFC Release If Khabib’s Teammate Is Cut

Artem Lobov doesn’t want Zubaira Tukhugov to be released from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Lobov was scheduled to meet Tukhugov this Saturday night (Oct. 27), but plans changed. Tukhugov is one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammates who brawled with Conor McGregor after the UFC 229 main event. Tukhugov was pulled from his bout with Lobov and his status with the UFC is up in the air.

Artem Lobov Still Wants To Fight Zubaira Tukhugov

Lobov will instead meet Michael Johnson at UFC Moncton, but he still wants to put his hands on Tukhugov. He told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that one way or another, he will fight Nurmagomedov’s teammate:

“If they cut him, I want to be gone as well. I will fight him in ACB, Bellator or any league he wants to do it. But I will get him. It has to be done inside the Octagon. I want to look this man in the eyes, one-on-one. Once you’re inside that Octagon, it’s one-on-one. Your skill versus his skill. Your heart versus his heart. I want to test his heart in the Octagon. I want to see what he’s got.”

Earlier today (Oct. 24), the Nevada State Athletic Commission ruled on holding half of Nurmagomedov’s fight purse. They also decided to extend the suspensions of “The Eagle” and McGregor until a Dec. 10 hearing. Both men must be present for the hearing and address the commission members to explain their actions.

Do you think we’ll eventually get to see Artem Lobov vs. Zubaira Tukhugov?