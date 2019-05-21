Artem Lobov Not Concerned With Taking Paulie Malignaggi Fight Too Early

Artem Lobov is taking a massive fight with Paulie Malignaggi less than three months after his five-round war with Jason Knight.

Lobov and Malignaggi are scheduled to meet in the main event of BKFC 6. The co-main event will see Chris Leben (see our interview with him here) take on Brennan Ward. “The Russian Hammer” will enter his second bare-knuckle bout, while Malignaggi will be making his debut in the combat sport.

Lobov Not Worried About Turnaround To Fight Malignaggi

During the BKFC 6 press conference in New York City, MMA News asked Lobov if anyone close to him was concerned about the quick turnaround coming off a tough battle with Knight. Lobov made it clear that he isn’t worried:

“Not at all. I always make sure I take the correct medical measures and I do all the CT scans and whatnot. You know, make sure that my health is in order that I’m 100 percent. And it was no different this time. I made sure I checked everything out and everything was fine.”

Lobov went on to respond to Malignaggi’s claim that he was complimentary after the Conor McGregor sparring session back in 2017:

“I did come up and I did shake his hand after that spar because to me as a fighter myself, I see somebody take a whooping like this I respect that. I know it’s not easy to get those shots and eat those shots and keep coming. You’ve seen it yourself. His face was all red. Every time more pictures are released, more videos are released. He’s saying, ‘no, no, no, no that’s lies again.’ But the pictures and videos don’t lie. They don’t lie.”