Artem Lobov Questions Donald Cerrone’s Ability To Take Punishment

Artem Lobov isn’t sold on Donald Cerrone’s ability to survive Conor McGregor’s onslaught.

Cerrone is the underdog going into his bout with Conor McGregor but make no mistake about it, he’s considered to be a very live underdog. “Cowboy” and the “Notorious” one will throw leather tonight (Jan. 18) in the UFC 246 headliner. The action will emanate inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lobov Not Sold On Cowboy’s Ability To Take Damage

Speaking to MMAFighting, McGregor’s SBG Ireland training partner Artem Lobov said that McGregor has looked sharp going into tonight’s bout (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“He’s looked amazing in sparring and training and if you look at it historically, any time he has had a proper good camp, he’s never looked in trouble. Nobody has been able to ever even touch him,” claimed Lobov. “Technically wise, I don’t think there’s anybody on his level. Even the fights that, let’s say he did lose. It wasn’t because of technique. It was because the other guy was so tough, Diaz [for example], and was able to go on for so long and absorb so much punishment and that tired Conor out.”

“The Russian Hammer” went on to say that he doesn’t think Cerrone can handle McGregor’s offense.

“Cowboy isn’t able to absorb punishment like that,” said Lobov. “He’s been stopped many times before. Historically he does badly against a southpaw, so it’s looking very very good for Conor. Conor’s sharp, he’s strong, he’s big, he’s fast. He’s going to be very good tomorrow night, I think.”