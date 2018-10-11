Artem Lobov Reacts To Zubaira Tukhugov Fight Cancelation

Earlier today it was announced that Artem Lobov and Zubaira Tukhugov’s fight at UFC Moncton was cancelled. This stems from the events that transpired at UFC 229 this past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). After Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win over Conor McGregor, a huge team vs. team brawl broke out.

Khabib jumped the cage and attacked McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. As they brawled outside, a few of Khabib’s teammates attacked McGregor inside the Octagon. One of those teammates was Tukhugov. It was already expected that Lobov vs. Tukhugov would be called off, but today the news was made official.

This announcement didn’t seem to please Lobov, who took to Twitter to voice his displeasure. Lobov pleaded with UFC President Dana White to put Tukhugov back in the fight and not let him escape his punishment:

“Dana dont let Tukhugov escape his punishment, put him back in!”

What do you make of Lobov’s response to the news?