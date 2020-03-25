Artem Lobov Says He’d Sign One-Fight UFC Deal For Zubaira Tukhugov Bout

Artem Lobov still wants to get his hands on Zubaira Tukhugov.

There is no love lost between Lobov and Tukhugov. The two have been trading barbs since the beef between SBG Ireland and Team Khabib began. Tukhugov trains with Nurmagomedov and had issues with McGregor and Lobov in the buildup to UFC 229 back in Oct. 2018 and in the aftermath.

Lobov Would Sign One-Fight UFC Deal For Tukhugov Bout

Speaking to BJPenn.com, Lobov made it clear that he still wants a piece of Tukhugov. He’s even willing to make a return to the UFC for one fight in order to make it happen.

“I would love to fight for them but they are the least likely to offer that. Unless they give me just a one-fight deal with Zubaira that we are talking about. Zubaira wants it, we want it,” he said. “Hopefully, they can make that happen and every single dollar that I would make in that fight would go to charity. Hopefully, the UFC will make it happen.”

Following an Oct. 2018 loss to Michael Johnson, Lobov requested and was granted his release from the UFC. Lobov’s record under the promotion ended up being 2-5. The thing Lobov had and still does have is name recognition. That’s why he was able to land on his feet fairly quickly after departing from the UFC.

Lobov recently competed under the BKFC banner but he’s now a free agent. The former UFC featherweight revealed that he was in talks with the KSW promotion but concerns over COVID-19 put a halt to those talks. “The Russian Hammer” is eager to return to action.

Under BKFC, Lobov went 2-1. This includes a unanimous decision victory over former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi. Lobov’s last BKFC bout ended in a TKO loss to Jason Knight in their rematch. Lobov has been entertaining offers from MMA, boxing, and bare-knuckle promotions.

Do you think the UFC would entertain the idea of signing Artem Lobov again for a showdown with Zubaira Tukhugov?