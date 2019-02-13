Artem Lobov Signs With Bare Knuckle FC & Debuts Against Jason Knight

Artem Lobov has found a new home. The Russian Hammer has reportedly signed with Bare Knuckle FC and will be making his debut on April 20th against fellow UFC alum, Jason Knight, who was also recently released from the UFC.

After a three-year stint in the UFC, Artem Lobov recently requested his release. It didn’t take long for Lobov to draw offers from other promotions. Lobov made it clear in speaking to Ariel Helwani on a recent edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show what his decision-making process would be centered on:

“Right now I am sort of collecting all of the offers, well my management. They are considering all the offers. No offer is too big or too small. So whoever else is out there, send them all my way and we will see what happens. If someone wants to offer me a seven-digit number right now, I am happy to sign straight away and let’s call it a day. Forget all the discussions we can have. ‘The Russian Hammer’ will make all of your fans scream for whatever organization decides to do that.”

According to the ESPN report, Artem Lobov did not receive the seven-figure deal he desired, but he was able to finalize a six-figure contract along with pay per view points for his three-fight contract, beginning with his Bare Knuckle FC debut against against former UFC featherweight Jason Knight. Artem Lobov and Jason Knight will follow the path of other UFC fighters who have recently competed in Bare Knuckle FC, Bec Rawlings, Kendal Grove, Ricco Rodriguez, and former champion Johny Hendricks.

Under the terms of the contract, Artem Lobov can still compete in an MMA promotion while contracted with Bare Knuckle FC.

What do you think about Artem Lobov choosing to sign with Bare Knuckle FC and his chances against Jason Knight on April 20th?