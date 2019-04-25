Artem Lobov Slams Paulie Malignaggi: He Can’t Make Weight

Artem Lobov isn’t convinced that Paulie Malignaggi can make weight for their bout.

Lobov and Malignaggi are signed to Bare Knuckle FC. “The Russian Hammer” made his promotional debut earlier this month against fellow former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight Jason Knight. Lobov won the bout via unanimous decision. It was later revealed that Lobov vs. Malignaggi is set for June 22.

Lobov Rips Malignaggi, Questions His Ability To Make Weight

In an interview with “The Delve,” Lobov slammed Malignaggi and expressed doubt in “The Magic Man’s” ability to make weight (via The Mac Life):

“It’s only nine or eight weeks now until the fight. He needs to learn the trade of the clinch. He needs to learn the different pace. He needs to get in shape because he just came off the couch. Big fat pudding. I’ve seen him. Who is going to coach him now? He needs fucking weight watchers to coach him. That’s who he needs to coach, because he’s just a fat guy off the couch. He asked for the fight to be at 154-pounds when he used to fight at 140. What does that tell you? Lazy and fat. Can’t make the weight. Doesn’t want to make the weight. Doesn’t want to stop eating the pizza. Doesn’t want to put the box of donuts down.

“I find it hard to even worry about this fight. What is he going to do? Even in Conor’s spar for example, they did the twelve rounds but the only reason he somehow made it to the twelve round’s end because he did nothing. He was very, very passive. He never let the right hand go, he threw a couple of jabs and covering up the whole time. The head gear and the big gloves, of course, that saved him. So what’s he going to do? Honestly, I’m just thinking back to that spar where I got to witness him live, watched a bunch of his fights now, what’s he going to do to me?”

Lobov and Malignaggi got into a scuffle during a media day session before Lobov’s BKFC debut. The two have been at odds since Malignaggi served as a sparring partner ahead of Conor McGregor’s 2017 showdown with Floyd Mayweather.