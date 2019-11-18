Artem Lobov Speaks On BKFC 9 Loss To Jason Knight

Artem Lobov was a bit down after his loss to Jason Knight, but it appears he’s feeling better.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 16), Lobov and Knight did battle in a rematch. Back in April, Lobov took a unanimous decision win over Knight. This time, Knight got his revenge with a fifth-round TKO win.

Artem Lobov Addresses Loss To Jason Knight In Rematch

Lobov took to his Twitter account to give an update on his status.

Thank you all for your support!!! I am ok. Congrats to @Jasonthekid23 on a good win. — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) November 18, 2019

During his post-fight interview, Lobov admitted he was on a low after the loss but that he had to accept it (via BJPenn.com).

“The emotions are very low after a loss, especially after a stoppage loss, which hurts f**king double-bad for me, ” a battered Lobov said. “But it is what it is. You can’t change it, and you just have to accept it and move forward.

“I don’t know what else is in store for me. I have to talk to [BKFC President] David Feldman, see what the story is, get well and then see what happens.”

Lobov now falls to 2-1 under the BKFC banner. Knight has said he isn’t opposed to a rubber match with Lobov, but he was called out by Jim Alers. Knight defeated Alers back in July 2016.