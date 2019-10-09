Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight 2 Set For BKFC 9

Artem Lobov and Jason Knight are set to do battle a second time.

Earlier today (Oct. 9), BKFC announced Lobov vs. Knight 2 scheduled for Nov. 16. The five-round featherweight tilt will be held inside Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. This will be Lobov’s third bout under the BKFC banner and Knight’s second.

Back in April, Lobov and Knight had a bloody five-round war. In the end, Lobov was awarded with the unanimous decision victory. Knight has been calling for a rematch and he now gets his wish.

In Lobov’s last BKFC outing, he took on former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi. While the two had a heated rivalry, the fight itself was lacking the action many anticipated. Lobov scored the unanimous decision victory.

Lobov and Knight used to compete in the UFC’s featherweight division. Lobov asked for and was granted his release after losing to Michael Johnson. As for Knight, he was given his pink slip following a four-fight skid.

Knight isn’t exactly hurting for cash, however. Earlier this year, he appeared on Bloody Elbow’s Pull No Punches podcast and claimed he’s making more competing for BKFC.

“I’m going to be making more than I made in my last UFC fight,” Jason Knight said. “I think the money is pretty good. I lost my last one, I made $36,000. If everything goes the way it should, I’ll make more than that for sure.”