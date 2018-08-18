Artem Lobov vs. Zubaira Tukhogov in the Works for UFC 229

Another Team Khabib vs. Team McGregor bout is in the works for UFC 229, as Artem Lobov vs. Zubaira Tukhogov is targeted for the October 6th pay per view event. MMA Team Dagestan first reported the news. UFC 229 will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov defending his lightweight championship against Conor McGregor.

It is only fitting that Artem Lobov finds himself on the same card as Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, with Lobov being one of the catalysts for the fight being created in the first place. Following being confronted and cornered by Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team in the days leading up to UFC 223, Conor McGregor, Artem Lobov, and friends decided to pay Khabib and his team a little visit, with Conor infamously throwing a dolly through the bus window, and thus injuring Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg in the process. Now, Khabib and Conor will settle their differences; and should this bout be finalized, Lobov will get an opportunity to get his hands on a member of Nurmagomedov’s team.

Zubaira Tukhogov carries a record of 18-4 and is 3-1 in the UFC. He is a Master of Sports in Combat Sambo and a proud member of the famed American Kickboxing Academy. Tukhogov’s only loss in the UFC was to the current #4 ranked featherweight Renato Moicano in a split decision back in 2016. Should this bout be finalized, Lobov will certainly have his hands full in this grudge match of sorts as he attempts to bring his 14-14-1 record above the .500 margin.

The current lineup for UFC 229 now includes:

UFC Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov © vs. Conor McGregor

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Dominick Reyes vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Jussier Formiga vs. Sergio Pettis

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Felice Herrig vs. Michelle Waterson

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Lina Lansberg

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Artem Lobov vs. Zubaira Tukhogov (In the Works)

