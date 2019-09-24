Artem Lobov Wants Paulie Malignaggi On KSI vs. Logan Paul Card

Artem Lobov wants to run things back with Pauli Malignaggi. The two, of course, fought at BKFC 6 where it was Lobov who got his hand raised by decision.

It was a super close fight that Malignaggi thought he had won, and has been vocal about it. Now, Lobov says he would be open to having the rematch in a pro boxing fight, and having the fight on the KSI vs. Logan Paul card.

“You know, I’m a prizefighter,” Lobov said to LowKick MMA. “I go where the opportunities are. Whatever pays more, that’s where I fight. So, you never know. I still might make my way back into the UFC, who knows what the future holds. I don’t really know as of yet. For now, I really want to move into professional boxing. I love to fight in a pro boxing ring. Maybe Paulie Malignaggi, you know, he said he thought he was robbed or whatever.

“I’d be happy to give him a rematch in the boxing ring if he wants to. Maybe we could even do it on the – what’s that? Logan Paul or whatever, KSI card. I’ve seen a few fights announced for that already. I’d have no problem fighting on that. I feel a fight like me and Paulie would make that card more legit. Because now, some people hear that going – they’re not taking it very serious, they’re saying it’s more of a gimmick, or just a show.

“But I think if you put some really good fights on the card it could be a huge success because it has a lot of eyes on it already. So why not show those people that will be watching anyway, why not show them a real fight? Earn a couple of new fans. I’d definitely do that.”

Whether or not Eddie Hearn and DAZN want to do the rematch on the card is to be seen. But, Matchroom boxing and Hearn have been vocal they want boxers on the card so Malignaggi fits that bill. Yet, he has yet to say if he even wants to fight Lobov again.