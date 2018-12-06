Artem Lobov Will Donate Half Of UFC Purse For Moicano Fight

Artem Lobov has lost his last three fights inside the Octagon via unanimous decision. Those losses are to names such as Cub Swanson, Andre Fili, and Michael Johnson. With his latest defeat to Johnson, Lobov’s UFC record now sits at 2-5. His overall record in the sport is a losing record of 13-15-1.

With all that being said, Lobov now wants to share the Octagon with one of the biggest rising prospects in the featherweight division. He recently took to Twitter to call Moicano out, and tagged UFC President Dana White in the Tweet. Lobov also offered to donate half of his UFC fight purse to a children’s charity if given the fight:

"Let me fight Moicano if no1 gets injured @ danawhite ,I am 1 of the few to never turn down fights and 1 of even fewer to never pull out, this is the Ultimate Fighting not Ultimate stand by to fight,so lets make Moicano fight!!" Let me fight Moicano if no1 gets injured @danawhite ,I am 1 of the few to never turn down fights and 1 of even fewer to never pull out, this is the Ultimate Fighting not Ultimate stand by to fight,so lets make Moicano fight!!👊🇮🇪🇷🇺 — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) December 3, 2018 "Still here, still ready to go!! I'll donate half my purse to childrens charity, in case you needed another reason @ danawhite . Where are the Fertittas when you need them, they always respected and rewarded the true fighter!!" Still here, still ready to go!! I'll donate half my purse to childrens charity, in case you needed another reason @danawhite . Where are the Fertittas when you need them, they always respected and rewarded the true fighter!!👊🇮🇪🇷🇺 — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) December 5, 2018

