December 9, 2020
Artem Lobov’s Return To MMA Delayed After Promotion Cancels Event

By Cole Shelton
Artem Lobov
Fernando Quiles Jr., MMA News

Artem Lobov’s return to MMA has been delayed even further.

Recently, Lobov has been competing for BKFC, but on Saturday, was expected to fight for ARENA Fight 2 for the lightweight title. For “The Russian Hammer” it was just an opportunity to fight. But, on the week of the event, the promotion was forced to cancel the event due to COVID-19 which has left Lobov gutted.

“I woke up this morning to the bad news,” Lobov said exclusively to TheMacLife. “I got a phone call from the promoter saying that’s it, the show is cancelled. I was gutted of course, the camp wasn’t easy as it is between injuries and this and the other and COVID but I got it done, as I always do and was looking forward to putting on a great show.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t looking forward to the payday but what can you do, life goes on. I will rebuild, I will recover and I will be back stronger than ever. I know that the promoters tried to do everything. They already moved the fight; it was supposed to be in France and they moved it to Belgium, paid for the venue, paid for a lot of the flights for the fighters already. They took a big hit, especially as this was their first show. It’s been a huge hit for them as well.

“I know I will recover and keep pushing forward. We will get that fight done in the new year and I will get that belt — and that paycheque! Thank you very much to everyone for their support and understanding. I look forward to seeing you all in the new year.”

Artem Lobov has not fought in MMA since he was defeated by Michael Johnson in October of 2018 and was released by the UFC. He currently is just 13-15 and one no-contest in MMA but is a fan-favorite for never turning anyone down and his fan-friendly style.

When Lobov will fight next is uncertain at this time. But, this is no doubt disappointing news for him.

