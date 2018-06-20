Artem Lobov’s UFC Future Secure, Fight Offered

Even with a record of 14-14, two straight losses, and participation in the Brooklyn bus fiasco, Artem Lobov’s future in the UFC, at least for the time being, is safe. Following the bus attack in April, Artem Lobov seemed to fly under the radar as far as speculation regarding his future is concerned, despite being the impetus for and a willing participant in the bus attack. And as it happens, the lack of speculation was fitting, as Lobov’s future with the promotion seems even more certain than McGregor’s, as there is reportedly no question at all on whether Lobov will get back into the Octagon, as Ariel Helwani reported on Ariel & The Bad Guy that the UFC wants to keep Lobov around:

“According to the people I’ve talked to, the UFC still wants to be in business with Artem, even after his little attack on the bus in Brooklyn back in April,” Helwani said. They actually offered him a fight on July 22nd against Nad Narimani, and believe it or not, from what I’m told, Artem Lobov declined the fight. He wants a little more time…wants more time to train, to prepare for the fight.”

While it is not clear if this same fight will be rebooked at a later date, Lobov’s decision to take more time to prepare himself seems wise, as a third loss in a row generally puts a fighter on the chopping block. On the other hand, even with a loss and a sub-.500 record, if there is one thing we’ve learned by Lobov’s survival in the promotion up to this point, it’s that it is not only cats who have nine lives, goats do, too.

