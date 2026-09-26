Ailin Perez Wins Bad Blood Battle with Norma Dumont

Ailin Perez got the win at UFC Vegas 121, but the bad blood she has with Norma Dumont still lingers.

Perez did her signature twerking in the middle of the Octagon as the decision was read, with fight officials and the teams getting between her and Dumont as Dumont was led out of the Octagon.

“She treated me like a prostitute, what can I tell you?” Perez said.

The first round proved to be a slow one, albeit with Perez landing the better strikes. She then sealed the deal with a takedown with about 90 seconds left in the frame, riding the rest of round one out on top.

Perez scored another takedown early in round two, though Dumont worked her way back to her feet in a quicker fashion. And as the second round progressed, so, too, did Dumont’s striking, as she found her rhythm and started to land well on Perez.

Both had their moments in the third, but Perez’s aggression helped earn her the win on the judges’ scorecards.

Perez has now won seven straight, the second-longest win streak in UFC women’s bantamweight history. She entered this fight off a win over Macy Chiasson at UFC Mexico City in February.