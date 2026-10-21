Amanda Nunes Reveals Her Plan If She Beats Kayla Harrison

Amanda Nunes isn’t coming back for just one night.

The former two-division champion challenges Kayla Harrison for the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden. Appearing on UFC’s Deep Waters, Nunes said she won’t retire again if she wins.

You gotta defend the belt, for sure. Then we’re gonna see.

Nunes hasn’t fought since beating Irene Aldana in June 2023, after which she retired. She said the Harrison matchup isn’t what brought her back.

I don’t think so. I would have come back anyways. I had a hard time being away.

I think I did the break at the right time… I was like so burned out and I kinda needed the break.

Her return was delayed after Harrison needed surgery for a neck injury that scrapped her first title defense earlier this year. Harrison has since admitted she doubted herself after the surgery and has said she knows she is near the end of her career.