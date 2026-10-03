Anthony Smith Stopped In Round Two At Gamebred Bareknuckle

Anthony Smith was stopped at 2:17 of round two by Jordan Heiderman on Friday at Gamebred Bareknuckle 12 in Santo Domingo.

Sherdog lists the finish as a TKO by punches, with Tommy Santana the referee, at Pabellon de Karate in the Centro Olimpico. Smith, a former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, was a betting favorite against the PFL veteran in a heavyweight tournament bout. Heiderman took him down and finished with ground strikes. The loss ends Smith’s run in that bracket. Winners of the tournament are fighting for a $500,000 prize.

It was Smith’s first fight since his July arrest in Nebraska. He has pleaded not guilty to felony charges that include attempted domestic assault. After that arrest, his wife described the incident as a mental health crisis in a statement shared by his manager. The bout was not a UFC fight. UFC 332 is set for Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, with Natalia Silva and Wang Cong booked for the vacant women’s flyweight title.