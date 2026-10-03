Anthony Smith Stopped In Round Two At Gamebred Bareknuckle

Affiliate partners, prices and availability on partner sites.
BKFC Fight Night Bethlehem
The Wind Creek Event Center · Bethlehem, PA
PFL Chicago
Wintrust Arena · Chicago, IL
BKFC 95
Prudential Center · Newark, NJ
Real American Freestyle 14
Fontainebleau Las Vegas · Las Vegas, NV
Real American Freestyle | Official Fontainebleau Ticket+Hotel Packages
Fontainebleau Las Vegas · Las Vegas, NV
Affiliate partners — prices on partner sites.
Men's 500 Level Black Pride Fighting Championship Pullover Hoodie
Zuffa Boxing 03 Autographed Fanatics Authentic 27" x 39" Fight Poster with 16 Signatures
Oleksandr Gvozdyk Zuffa Boxing Autographed Boxing Glove
Marcus Harris Zuffa Boxing 01 Autographed Bout-Worn Hand Wraps
Jamar Talley Zuffa Boxing 02 Autographed Bout-Worn Right Boxing Glove
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