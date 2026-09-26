Barcelos Regains Consciousness After Scary UFC Vegas 121 Ending

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Just got full confirmation that Barcelos is awake and moving his body. He is staying at the hospital for a while for some head and heart examinations, but Barcelos IS AWAKE AND MOVING🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #UFCVegas121 Someone cageside just confirmed to me that he did not see Barcelos wake up, and that the doctors checked for his pulse multiple times. Said he was making noises but didn’t wake up, everyone send prayers to Raoni Barcelos right now. No medical update as of yet. #UFCVegas121
Someone cageside just confirmed to me that he did not see Barcelos wake up, and that the doctors checked for his pulse multiple times. Said he was making noises but didn’t wake up, everyone send prayers to Raoni Barcelos right now. No medical update as of yet. #UFCVegas121