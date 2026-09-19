Casey O’Neill Performs Highlight Counter Into Armbar Victory

Casey O’Neill pulled off one of the most unique submissions the UFC has ever seen, as she submitted Eduarda Moura in comeback fashion during the UFC 331 prelims.

It was enough to make O’Neill call for the special chaos-based Mobland bonus, as well as call out Maycee Barber.

Moura quickly brought the fight to the ground after catching a kick from O’Neill in the opening seconds. She established control and worked O’Neill with some strikes before going toward a North-South position. Moura threatened an Anaconda choke, and it appeared tight. O’Neill managed to survive, however.

O’Neill looked to counter Moura and get out of the bottom position. But while doing so, O’Neill managed to elevate Moura. In a single motion, she completed the elevation and almost immediately locked in an armbar, scoring the tapout win.