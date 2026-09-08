Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Episode 5 Highlights

The 10th annual season of Dana White’s Contender Series kicked off with plenty of action in Las Vegas.

DWCS began in 2017 and has produced a notable number of fighters currently on the UFC’s roster. Since the show’s inception, four have even gone on to claim UFC championships. Known as “The ultimate job interview,” DWCS features five fights weekly, over the course of 10 weeks, as combatants compete to impress UFC CEO and President Dana White and earn a UFC contract.

Last year’s edition saw 46 fighters earn a contract with the world’s leading MMA organization across 10 events, slightly up from the 42 handed out in 2024. Episode five of season 10 this week saw four prospects earn the opportunity to taste the Octagon’s bright lights.

Arlind Berisha vs. Quentin Pasley

Both Arlind Berisha and Quentin Pasley looked to work their striking in different ways: Berisha looked to stay back and pick shots, while Pasley tried to get a quick pace going. Berisha landed a strong body kick, but it was when Pasley took the fight to the ground that things came crashing to an end.

Pasley pursued a D’Arce choke, but when that did not work, he resorted to ground-and-pound. Pasley landed a pair of elbows to the head that knocked Berisha out cold for the win.

RESULT: Quentin Pasley def. Arlind Berisha via KO (Rd. 1, 4:41) : CONTRACT AWARDED

Isaac Moreno vs. Reginaldo Junior

Isaac Moreno looked to establish control early, using his reach to land kicks and use them to set up combinations that followed. Reginaldo Junior tried to keep up with his striking but ended up resorting to clinching up Moreno and bringing him down to the mat.

Moreno stayed to the outside and worked his striking again in round two, staying in control despite a period where he had to work his way back up from another takedown by Junior. And while Moreno hunted for a third-round finish, so did Junior, and Junior did not go down without a fight.

Junior continued his takedown-pressure-filled offense, looking for choke attempts and to control with positioning. But it wasn’t enough, as all three judges gave the nod to Moreno.

RESULT: Isaac Moreno def. Reginaldo Junior via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) : CONTRACT AWARDED

Martin Kozak vs. Christian Echols

Christian Echols, with a notable size disadvantage, looked to get inside on Kozak, but Kozak made him pay the price for it during round one. Using his frame, Kozak dropped Echols with a head kick.

Echols managed to get up from the kick and survive the round, but a barrage of shots against the fence in round two brought the fight to a statement-making end.

RESULT: Martin Kozak def. Christian Echols via TKO (Rd. 2, 1:32) : CONTRACT AWARDED

Kwon Won Il vs. Apollo Gomes

Apollo Gomes looked to take the fight to the mat right away, and despite some resistance from Won Il, he was able to do so. Only about a minute later, however, Won Il returned to the feet and went to his skilled striking, rocking Gomes and scoring a pair of knockdowns.

Gomes went for the takedown again in the second, but Won Il fought it off again and landed another hard body shot. Gomes, however, landed a number of leg kicks and worked his way into another takedown and got to Won Il’s back, threatening a choke.

Won Il looked to get back to things in round three, but Gomes landed a hard hook that rocked him. Gomes controlled the action throughout the home stretch to take the decision win.

RESULT: Apollo Gomes def. Kwon Won Il via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) : Contract not awarded

Christian Natividad vs. Colton Loud

Christian Natividad had a quick night at the office, easily handling Colton Loud in 70 seconds. After trying to gain control early to start things off, Natividad saw an opening when Loud threw a body kick. Natividad landed a hook to the liver, causing Loud to crumble to the mat for a referee stoppage TKO.

RESULT: Christian Natividad def. Colton Loud via TKO (Rd. 1, 1:10): CONTRACT AWARDED