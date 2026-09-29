Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Episode 8 Highlights

The 10th annual season of Dana White’s Contender Series continued with plenty of action in Las Vegas.

DWCS began in 2017 and has produced a notable number of fighters currently on the UFC’s roster. Since the show’s inception, four have even gone on to claim UFC championships. Known as “The ultimate job interview,” DWCS features five fights weekly, over the course of 10 weeks, as combatants compete to impress UFC CEO and President Dana White and earn a UFC contract.

Last year’s edition saw 46 fighters earn a contract with the world’s leading MMA organization across 10 events, slightly up from the 42 handed out in 2024. Episode seven of season 10 this week saw four prospects earn the opportunity to taste the Octagon’s bright lights.

NOTE: The scheduled bout between Ilias Bulaid and Erick Visconde has been postponed due to fighter illness. The fight has been rescheduled to DWCS Week 10 on October 13.

Loai Abushaar vs. George Staines

Both fighters looked to use their size and find the range on the opponent. Staines managed to get inside after taking a shot, briefly scoring a takedown of Abushaar. Staines then executed a couple of mat returns, the second of which caused Abushaar to land on his shoulder and head, knocking him out for a first-round finish for the training partner of Paddy Pimblett.

RESULT: George Staines def. Lori Abushaar via TKO (Rd. 1, 1:01): CONTRACT AWARDED

Adama Diop vs. Zaurbek Sabanov

After a caught kick, the two traded on the inside before Sabanov landed a hook that cracked Diop. Diop pushed Sabanov to the fence and scored a takedown, landing a few shots before Sabanov got back to the feet. The two broke off the fence with about two minutes left in the first round, and then fired off in an exchange. The round ended with Sabanov landing an overhand and Diop answering with a flurry.

Diop landed a series of shots on Sabanov just over a minute into the second, trying to pressure his opponent. He continued to land in the clinch and in close until the referee stopped the fight.

RESULT: Adama Diop def. Zaurbek Sabanov via TKO (Rd. 2, 2:13): CONTRACT AWARDED

Ian Escuza vs. Luca Borando

Escuza landed a couple of solid inside shots before landing a big throw. Escuza then landed a couple of shots before getting to the back. There, Escuza landed a couple of knees to the body and head, along with follow-up barrage shots for a quick first-round finish. Escuza has never seen a second round in any of his MMA fights.

BUT HOLD ON A MINUTE! The knee of Borando’s was DOWN when the knee to the head hit. But Escuza is STILL given the win because the knee did not affect the outcome, per both referee Herb Dean and the NSAC officials.

RESULT: Ian Escuza def. Luca Borando via TKO (Rd. 1, 0:32): CONTRACT AWARDED

Aieza Bertolso vs. Camila Reynoso

After some feeling out, Bertolso scored a takedown and quickly got on top. Bertolso got a three-quarter stack on Reynoso before going for a D’Arce choke. Reynoso escaped the D’Arce, but Bertolso maintained the front headlock choke. Bertolso got into guard and locked up a body triangle, tightened the choke, and scored the tap-out win.

RESULT: Aieza Bertolso def. Camila Reynoso via submission (inverted D’arce choke) (Rd. 1, 3:02): CONTRACT AWARDED