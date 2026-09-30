Dana White Wasn’t At The Fury vs Joshua Press Conference, So Why Did Fans Boo Him?

Dana White did not even make the trip to London, but the UFC CEO still managed to become one of the biggest talking points at the first Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua press conference.

White’s involvement in the highly anticipated heavyweight clash has been a source of tension for months, particularly with Joshua’s longtime promoter Eddie Hearn.

Despite White staying home in Las Vegas, his name alone was enough to trigger a loud reaction from the London crowd.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Crowd Erupts After Dana White Mention

Turki Alalshikh, who is financing the blockbuster showdown, thanked several of the people involved in making the fight happen during Wednesday’s press conference.

That included TKO executive Nick Khan, who was seated alongside him, before Alalshikh also acknowledged White.

A big thanks to my brother, who is suddenly not here today, Dana White,” Alalshikh said.

The mention immediately drew a chorus of boos from the crowd, with cameras also capturing Hearn smiling as the reaction unfolded.

Alalshikh then turned toward the audience and added, “This is between you and them, not me.”

The UFC CEO’s involvement has remained a major talking point since the fight was officially announced for December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Hearn has repeatedly pushed back against White’s role, while White has insisted that he will be involved in some capacity.

Despite the ongoing friction, the Fury-Joshua blockbuster is now officially set to take place, with the event scheduled to stream exclusively on Netflix.