Dillon Danis Gives Update on Conor McGregor's Recovery

Conor McGregor took his UFC 329 injury hard. According to Dillon Danis, he is in a much better place now.

McGregor’s return against Max Holloway in July, his first fight in five years, ended in 69 seconds when he injured his knee. He has since had ACL reconstruction surgery.

Danis, a longtime friend and training partner, told MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck that the result hit McGregor hard.

Obviously after the fight you could only imagine how someone could feel coming back after five years and that happening that fast. He was in a dark place. Any human being will.

I’m not going into details what we talked about because that’s obviously personal but as a human, how would you feel? The biggest comeback and that happens.

Danis said McGregor is now locked in on his rehab.

Now his head’s a lot better. He has a 24/7 nurse with him. He’s doing all the exercises. He’s isolated himself in L.A. doing all the right things for his knee and he’s focused on coming back.

There’s no one that will tell him he’s not fighting again, you’re never going to be the same, all the bull—- that everybody says, when that guy has his head on something it’s blinders.

McGregor has one fight left on his UFC contract. He has said he hopes to return as soon as International Fight Week in 2027, though nothing has been booked.

He is focused right now. I talk to him almost every day and he’s in a good spot right now and I’m happy to see it.