Gane vs. Hokit, Nunes vs. Harrison Headline UFC 334 at MSG

The UFC’s annual trip to New York’s Madison Square Garden will be headlined by a pair of massive title fights this year.

Alongside the announcement of Ciryl Gane being named the new undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, it was announced that Gane will make his first defense of the championship at UFC 334, taking on Josh Hokit.

Additionally, the anticipated women’s bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison and the returning Amanda Nunes will take place in the co-main event.

All this news was announced during the UFC 331 main card broadcast.

Gane had been interim UFC heavyweight champion since his knockout of Alex Pereira at the UFC White House card, UFC Freedom 250, in June.

Rumors were he and Tom Aspinall were to rematch for the heavyweight championship one year after their first fight ended in a no contest due to an eye poke. Aspinall, however, has been unable to gain clearance due to issues stemming from the eye poke. He vacated the championship on September 14.

Hokit is 4-0 since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. This year has seen him win a Fight of the Year contender against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 and dominate Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250.

Harrison vs. Nunes was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 324 in January, but injury to Harrison forced the bout’s postponement.

This will mark Harrison’s first defense of the women’s 135-pound title since defeating Julianna Pena for it at UFC 316 in June 2025. Nunes, meanwhile, returns to action for the first time since defeating Irene Aldana at UFC 289.