Grasso Drops, Outlasts Fiorot In Flyweight Title Eliminator

Alexa Grasso appears to be ready to try to become a two-time women’s flyweight champion following her win over fellow former title challenger Manon Fiorot in their title eliminator at Noche UFC 4.

Grasso got off to a hot start, coming out as the forward fighter and wobbling Fiorot with a left hand. While Fiorot stayed up and looked to answer with kicks, Grasso consistently found the target and worked her boxing combinations.

Grasso then dropped Fiorot with a right hand later in the first, landing strong ground-and-pound and dominating on top, as Fiorot somehow survived the frame.

Grasso continued to land her punches in the second, outdueling Fiorot’s occasional success with more combinations. Fiorot, however, found the mark herself a couple of times, with her cutting Grasso open around one of her eyes before the end of round two.

Grasso’s pace, however, slowed more in round three, as Fiorot found continued success with the side kick and busted Grasso’s face up more.

Despite Fiorot’s push, all three judges scored the bout 29-28 for the Mexican-born fighter.

Grasso has now won two fights in 2026, coming into this bout off her highlight knockout of Maycee Barber. This has allowed her to bounce back from losing the flyweight title back to Valentina Shevchenko in their trilogy bout and losing to Natalia Silva.

After an injury that will keep Shevchenko sidelined for the year, Silva and Wang Cong will determine the new UFC women’s flyweight champion at UFC 332 on October 3. Grasso is now expected to challenge the winner of that fight.