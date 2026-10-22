Henry Cejudo Set For Revenge Match Against UFC Bantamweight Star

Henry Cejudo is getting another shot at Song Yadong, but this time, the former UFC two-division champion will have home-field advantage on the wrestling mat.

Cejudo will defend his Real American Freestyle (RAF) lightweight crossover championship against the UFC bantamweight contender in the main event of RAF 15 on November 28 at NOW Arena in the Chicago area.

The promotion announced the matchup on Wednesday, setting up a rematch of their controversial UFC Seattle clash in February 2025.

Henry Cejudo Gets Another Shot At Song Yadong After Controversial UFC Fight

Their first encounter ended in frustrating circumstances for Cejudo. An accidental eye poke during the third round left him unable to continue comfortably, and Song earned a unanimous technical decision with scorecards of 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.

The result denied Cejudo a clear opportunity to settle the contest on his own terms. Now, the Olympic gold medalist will face Song under freestyle wrestling rules, giving him a different route to avenge the defeat.

“Triple C” previously revealed that he wanted another crack at Song, although the rematch would not take place inside the UFC Octagon. The RAF booking gives him the opportunity to compete against the Chinese fighter in a discipline where his wrestling credentials could prove decisive.

The former two-division champion has competed regularly for RAF since stepping away from UFC competition. He captured the promotion’s lightweight crossover title in his most recent outing against Merab Dvalishvili, and that title will be on the line against Song.

“Kung Fu Kid” will enter unfamiliar territory when he makes his RAF debut in the headlining bout. The Chinese contender has built his reputation through striking, defensive wrestling, and increasingly impressive performances against elite UFC competition.

He most recently secured back-to-back UFC main-event victories over Deiveson Figueiredo and Umar Nurmagomedov, strengthening his position among the bantamweight division’s leading contenders.

The November 28 event will feature several other matchups involving current and former MMA fighters. Former UFC lightweights Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis are scheduled to meet, while former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face Sergio Pettis.

The announced lineup also includes Raul Rosas Jr. against Clay Guida, Haley Augello versus Miranda Maverick, Cayden Henschel against Conor Beebe for the featherweight crossover championship, Roman Bravo-Young versus Matt Ramos, and Danny Sabatello against Jacob Schultz.