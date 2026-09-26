Ilimbek Akylbek Wins TUF 34 Title Via DQ

For the first time in its 21-year, 34-season history, The Ultimate Fighter sees a champion crowned via disqualification, as Ilimbek Akylbek defeats Mehemmedeli Osmanli after being hit with an illegal knee at UFC Vegas 121. That one was…. not legal. [ #UFCVegas121 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/0304U5ELFc — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) September 27, 2026 The #TUF34 final between Mahammadali Osmanli & Ilimbek Akylbek is waved off. [ #UFCVegas121 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/AVbAPWmFxO — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) September 27, 2026 Both men looked to find the range on each other early, looking for key openings. About a minute in, Akylbek went for a takedown and found it, trying to keep control, but Osmanli found his way back to his feet. But just over two minutes into the fight, Osmanli knocked Akylbek down. He then ran after Akylbek and landed a knee on him, but Akylbek was still grounded, and he appeared to be out cold when turned over. The bout was waved off at 2:19 of the first round, giving the TUF title to Akylbek. Akylbek reached tonight's final after decision wins over Sean Mora and Xavier Franklin on the show.