Ilimbek Akylbek Wins TUF 34 Title Via DQ

Both men looked to find the range on each other early, looking for key openings. About a minute in, Akylbek went for a takedown and found it, trying to keep control, but Osmanli found his way back to his feet.

But just over two minutes into the fight, Osmanli knocked Akylbek down. He then ran after Akylbek and landed a knee on him, but Akylbek was still grounded, and he appeared to be out cold when turned over.

The bout was waved off at 2:19 of the first round, giving the TUF title to Akylbek.