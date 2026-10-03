Islam Makhachev Enrolls As Master's Student Amid UFC Reign

Islam Makhachev has enrolled as a master’s student at Plekhanov University, the school announced on its Dubai news page on October 2, while he still holds the UFC welterweight title.

The university described Makhachev as a two-division UFC champion with 29 wins in 30 fights since turning professional in 2010. It credited him with the longest winning streak in UFC history at 17 fights and the most title-fight victories in the lightweight division, five, and listed him as the number one welterweight and the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC men’s rankings.

The school framed the move as a champion choosing to become a student again, saying he is bringing the same dedication to his education that he brings to fighting. The announcement did not name his program or say when classes begin.

Makhachev last fought on August 15 at UFC 330 in Philadelphia, where he beat Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) in his first welterweight title defense. The win was his 17th straight and passed Anderson Silva for the longest streak in UFC history.

The university’s website also lists former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who Makhachev trains under, among its notable alumni.

Makhachev spent September trading shots with Jon Jones, who fired back at him before Makhachev weighed into the GOAT debate.