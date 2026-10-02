Joe Rogan Raises Major Concern Over Jon Jones’ Influence On Gable Steveson: 'That’s The Problem'

Joe Rogan has raised an intriguing question about whether Jon Jones’ presence in Gable Steveson’s corner may have contributed to the heavyweight prospect’s shocking UFC 331 defeat.

Steveson entered his second UFC fight with enormous expectations after his Olympic wrestling success, but Sean Sharaf needed just 12 seconds to knock him unconscious in Los Angeles.

Joe Rogan Questions Jon Jones’ Influence On Gable Steveson

Rogan discussed the stunning upset while hosting Sharaf on the JRE MMA Show, suggesting that training alongside someone regarded as the greatest fighter of all time could potentially create unrealistic expectations.

That’s the problem. You’re hanging out with a guy who’s the GOAT and you start thinking you’re the next guy,” Rogan said.

Rogan stressed that Steveson could still become an elite MMA fighter, but warned that confidence can become dangerous when it arrives before the results.

You might be, you could be, if you do the right things,” Rogan continued. “But if you believe it before it happens, you have to be cautious but also confident.

The veteran UFC commentator also pointed to the mental challenges that come with becoming an elite fighter, noting that even the best athletes can be dramatically affected by a single defeat.

Steveson was a massive betting favorite against Sharaf, but the underdog erased all of the hype with one devastating punch. Rogan believes the upset did more than change perceptions of Steveson.

What you did elevated the whole sport,” Rogan told Sharaf. “You changed everything with one punch.