McMillen Wins Wild, Momentum-Swinging Brawl With Rahiki

In one of the wildest fights seen in the Octagon this year, let alone the wildest fight at Noche UFC 4, Tommy McMillen managed to earn the win over Marwan Rahiki in a battle of unbeaten prospects.

McMillen got off to a strong start, finding success with the right hand and scoring a takedown, threatening an arm-triangle choke at one point. Rahiki found success of his own, but McMillen was controlling the action and setting the pace.

But just as Rahiki was showing resilience, he came back in a bigger way early in round two, landing a left hand that dropped McMillen. Rahiki turned the volume up, lighting McMillen up with powerful shots while McMillen looked to weather the storm before scoring a takedown. McMillen had more submission attempts in the frame, but Rahiki thwarted those.

With the fight seemingly even and both men tiring out, Rahiki started round three with another throw. McMillen, however, took momentum right back with another knockdown, courtesy of a right hand. McMillen’s assault continued and, despite not finding a finish, managed to get the judges’ nod for the unanimous decision.

McMillen now improves to 12-0, with a 3-0 UFC record since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. McMillen’s other UFC wins so far include a first-round finish of Manolo Zecchini and a third-round finish of Alberto Montes.