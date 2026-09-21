Paulo Costa Hands The UFC An Ultimatum

Paulo Costa has one fight left on his UFC contract, and he has told the promotion exactly how he wants it handled.

Costa is on a two-fight run across two divisions, most recently knocking out the previously unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov at light heavyweight. He posted an open letter to UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell on social media.

I have 1 fight left. On my contract The purse is set for 3 rounds, not 5. I’m asking for the 3-round fight that was already agreed on contract. It can be anyone on the UFC LHW roster.

He then laid out three options. The UFC can give him that three-round fight against any opponent. It can give him a five-round fight at light heavyweight within six weeks with a bigger purse. Or it can release him now.

Simple and clean. I hope everyone understands.

The light heavyweight title picture is stuck. Champion Carlos Ulberg hurt his knee in the win over Jiri Prochazka and is out until 2027. Costa has campaigned for an interim title fight if the money is right to re-sign.

Former champion Magomed Ankalaev, who stopped Bogdan Guskov in July, volunteered.