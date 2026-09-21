Paulo Costa Hands The UFC An Ultimatum

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You beat me, you become a free agent and make millions. I beat you, everybody expected me to beat you anyway. You have nothing to lose. I’m your get-out-of-jail-free card. Let’s fight.
Ok, I’m making this public and clear:
I have 1 fight left. On my contract The purse is set for 3 rounds, not 5. I’m asking for the 3-round fight that was already agreed on contract . It can be anyone on the UFC LHW roaster.
I think Hunter has 3 options now:
A) Give me that last