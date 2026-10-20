PFL Fighter Claims Viral Wardrobe Malfunction Earned Her $500K From OnlyFans Despite TKO Loss

A brutal third-round TKO defeat turned into an unexpected financial windfall for one PFL MMA fighter after a wardrobe malfunction during her fight went viral, with the athlete claiming the incident generated extra income from OnlyFans.
However, the online attention quickly shifted beyond the result after Acosta claimed the unexpected exposure during the live broadcast brought her additional earnings from the subscription platform.
PFL Debut Ends In Third-Round TKO Loss
Lucero Acosta faced Shannon Clark, who entered the contest with an 8-1 professional record. Acosta managed to land some offense of her own, but Clark’s striking eventually overwhelmed her.
A series of elbows sent Acosta’s head bouncing off the canvas before the referee stepped in to stop the contest in the third round. During the sequence, Acosta experienced a wardrobe malfunction that was captured on the live broadcast and subsequently circulated across social media.