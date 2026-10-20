PFL Fighter Claims Viral Wardrobe Malfunction Earned Her $500K From OnlyFans Despite TKO Loss

A brutal third-round TKO defeat turned into an unexpected financial windfall for one PFL MMA fighter after a wardrobe malfunction during her fight went viral, with the athlete claiming the incident generated extra income from OnlyFans.

Lucero Acosta suffered a stoppage loss to Shannon Clark during her PFL debut in Chicago last Friday, ending a four-fight winning streak.

However, the online attention quickly shifted beyond the result after Acosta claimed the unexpected exposure during the live broadcast brought her additional earnings from the subscription platform.

PFL Debut Ends In Third-Round TKO Loss

Lucero Acosta faced Shannon Clark, who entered the contest with an 8-1 professional record. Acosta managed to land some offense of her own, but Clark’s striking eventually overwhelmed her.

A series of elbows sent Acosta’s head bouncing off the canvas before the referee stepped in to stop the contest in the third round. During the sequence, Acosta experienced a wardrobe malfunction that was captured on the live broadcast and subsequently circulated across social media.

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The defeat dropped Acosta’s professional record to 6-3 and marked the first TKO loss of her career. It also ended a four-fight winning streak that stretched from September 2022 through April 2025.

Despite the disappointing result, the incident generated considerable online attention, turning the fight into a talking point for reasons beyond the action inside the cage.

Acosta addressed the unexpected attention in an Instagram post, suggesting the wardrobe malfunction had translated into additional earnings through her OnlyFans account.

“Extra payment on @onlyfans because we showed our nipples during the @pflmma live,” Acosta wrote. “It’s cute. Official sponsor.”

The fighter also hinted that the additional payment could reach $500,000. However, she did not provide evidence confirming that amount, so the figure remains unverified.

The incident was not the first time Acosta attracted viral attention outside competition. The 32-year-old previously drew attention online for training underwater while wearing a bikini.