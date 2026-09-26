Rosas Scores KO, Barcelos Stretchered Out After Wild Fight

Raul Rosas Jr. and Raoni Barcelos put on one of the most incredible main event bouts the UFC has seen in 2026, with both men giving everything they had and then some in the cage.

And while it was a back-and-forth wild encounter, Rosas Jr. scored a fifth-round win after Barcelos appeared to go unconscious during a Rosas takedown attempt.

It is unclear as of publication time what had transpired.

While Rosas celebrated the win, he appeared to be terrified by what transpired, as an unconscious Barcelos was stretchered out of the cage, being transported to the University Medical Center Trauma Center 17 minutes away from the Meta Apex.

Rosas looked to come forward to establish control quickly, but Barcelos kept distance and looked to pick his shots. Rosas blitzed and landed a couple of shots on the inside, and he then prevented Barcelos’ takedown attempt with a series of uppercuts.

The two fought at an intense pace in round one, with both men landing their fair share, but Rosas landing the bigger shots and stopping Barcelos’ grappling attempts.

The two continued with their wild brawling in round two, as Barcelos landed 55 significant strikes in the frame, with Rosas landing nearly 30. Barcelos’ volume increased and he rocked Rosas with a combination, along with a takedown, but Rosas had his own success with combinations.

Barcelos got Rosas grounded in the third, getting to Rosas’ back and threatening a choke. But Rosas reversed the position and did damage before the two got back to their feet and continued their frantic-paced exchanging in a round that was perhaps the closest of the three.

After some exchanging, Barcelos dumped Rosas down and got on him, looking to make a fatigued Rosas carry his weight for as long as the championship rounds might go. Even when Rosas was on his feet, Barcelos was on him, controlling his back. Barcelos threatened a choke, which looked tight, but Rosas continued to try and fight.

Barcelos worked his way to a body triangle and got on the chin, looking to sink under it. But Rosas fought the hands, enduring Barcelos’ punches over the remainder of time to survive round four.

With both men bloodied and battered, they went out for round five, with Barcelos scoring another takedown 30 seconds in. Rosas got back to his feet and landed on Barcelos, prompting a sequence where both men emptied the tank and landed on one another.

But as Rosas was taking over on an exhausted Barcelos, Rosas went for a takedown, and it appeared Barcelos went unconscious as the fight was halted.

Rosas has now won six straight, coming into this fight off a win over Rob Font earlier this year. This is Rosas’ first finish since submitting Ricky Turcios at UFC Louisville in June 2024.