Tony Ferguson Stops Mahmoud Sebie to Keep Misfits Gold

Tony Ferguson’s run in Misfits Boxing continues to bring him victories, as he defeated Mahmoud Sebie in the co-main event of the Cejudo vs. Walton card to retain the Misfits Boxing middleweight title.

Ferguson looked to have the upper hand early as the two felt each other out, finding success quickly with his jab. Sebie landed a shot that appeared to stumble Ferguson, but the following fall was ruled a slip by the referee.

Ferguson found his footing and rhythm again and landed some heavy shots on Sebie late in the first, working him over with big shots, but Sebie managed to survive the round.

Sebie came out with a fire under him, wobbling Ferguson as he looked to get on the attack. The former UFC champion, however, delivered right back, scoring a big knockdown. Sebie got back to his feet, but Ferguson returned to his barrage of punches and trapped Sebie against a corner until the fight was stopped.

Ferguson became interim Misfits Boxing middleweight champion when he defeated Salt Papi in August 2025. He then won the vacant title by defeating Warren Spencer four months later.