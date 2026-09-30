Turki Alalshikh Praises Anthony Joshua For ‘Kicking Out’ Jake Paul From Boxing

Turki Alalshikh took an unexpected shot at Jake Paul during the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua press conference, mocking the YouTuber-turned-boxer while praising Joshua for his impact on boxing.

The Saudi official made the remark Wednesday in London while discussing Joshua’s role in the sport ahead of his blockbuster showdown with Fury.

Turki Alalshikh Takes Aim At Jake Paul

Big thanks to the champion,” Alalshikh said, referring to Joshua. “AJ helped boxing and saved boxing with Netflix, kicking out YouTuber from the boxing.

The “YouTuber” was an obvious reference to Paul, who suffered a brutal sixth-round knockout against Joshua in December 2025. Joshua dropped him four times during the fight before breaking Paul’s jaw in two places with the finishing blow.

Paul has not returned to boxing since the loss. He underwent surgery following the fight and later required a second procedure, leaving his return date uncertain as he continues to recover.

“The Problem Child” has said he is already discussing potential opponents for his comeback, but he has yet to resume training.

Paul currently holds a 12-2 professional boxing record with seven knockouts. During his time away from the ring, he has remained active through his business ventures and work with Most Valuable Promotions, the company he co-founded.