UFC Qatar Unveils Stacked Lineup Headlined By Jiri Prochazka vs Navajo Stirling

UFC Qatar is officially taking shape, with the promotion announcing a stacked nine-fight lineup for its return to Doha on November 21.

The event will take place at ABHA Arena in Al Rayyan, Qatar, with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka set to headline against undefeated rising contender Navajo Stirling. The card will mark the MMA promotion’s second event in Qatar after the promotion made its debut in the country last year.

The inaugural UFC Qatar event was headlined by a lightweight clash between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker, with Tsarukyan securing the victory.

Jiri Prochazka vs Navajo Stirling Headlines UFC Qatar

Prochazka vs. Stirling is a major opportunity for both light heavyweights, with the winner potentially moving into position for a future shot at current champion Carlos Ulberg.

Prochazka enters the matchup looking to rebound from his April loss to Ulberg in their vacant light heavyweight title fight at UFC 327. “BJP” was stopped by knockout in the first round after Ulberg suffered a leg injury early in the contest.

Stirling, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the division’s fastest-rising contenders. The undefeated New Zealander is 11-0 and has won his last six fights, including a first-round TKO victory over former titleholder Jan Blachowicz at UFC Belgrade.

The co-main event will feature another former champion, with former UFC bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling squaring off against Argentina’s Kevin Vallejos.

Dan Hooker will also return to action in Doha, taking on former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega in a lightweight contest.

Here is the currently announced UFC Qatar lineup: